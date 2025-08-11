$41.390.07
Merz seeks a unified European position: Berlin announces continuation of talks between countries before Trump-Putin summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

The German government has announced further talks between countries supporting Ukraine before the meeting between Trump and Putin on August 15. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the importance of a unified European position.

Merz seeks a unified European position: Berlin announces continuation of talks between countries before Trump-Putin summit

The German government announced further talks between states supporting Ukraine ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.

Details

Talks will definitely continue this week, said Deputy Government Spokesman Steffen Meyer. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as stated, emphasized the importance of a unified European position for exerting influence.

Regarding Merz's conversation with Trump on Sunday evening, an agreement on confidentiality was reportedly reached. The meeting could become a very important moment in the war between Russia and Ukraine. The German Chancellor continued to hope that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would also participate in the meeting in Alaska. A just peace is unthinkable without Ukraine's participation, and borders should not be changed by force, the publication writes with reference to the spokesman.

Recall

Politico reported that the EU Council of Foreign Affairs would develop a strategy on how to influence the outcome of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska "from afar."

Putin and Trump will meet in the US state of Alaska on Friday, August 15.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Council of the European Union
Donald Trump
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine