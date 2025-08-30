Merz admits the possibility of introducing compulsory military service in the future, including for women

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has admitted the possibility of introducing compulsory general military conscription in the future – if the current "voluntary" model does not help attract more people to the army. This is reported by Spiegel, writes UNN.

If the new model of voluntary military service is insufficient, "then a mechanism for returning to compulsory military service will have to be developed. - Merz said.

He added that it would not be easy. For example, the constitution does not allow the conscription of women into military service. "We actually have to do this," the chancellor emphasized.

"There are still some obstacles ahead, but we are starting," he added.

According to him, from today's point of view, it was a mistake to suspend compulsory military service in 2011.

Merz justified the expansion of voluntary military service by the Russian threat. He noted that Putin is targeting not only Ukraine.

"He wants to restore the old Soviet Union. And that includes part of my country," Merz said.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Putin aims to restore the former Soviet Union territorially. He emphasized the need to strengthen Franco-German cooperation to move Europe forward.