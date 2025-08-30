$41.260.00
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
01:59 PM • 11333 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 24241 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car
11:04 AM • 39103 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 58311 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 180637 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 88251 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 74604 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 93934 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 276609 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Merz admits the possibility of introducing compulsory military service in the future, including for women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not rule out the reintroduction of compulsory military service if the voluntary model proves ineffective. He noted that this could include women, despite constitutional obstacles.

Merz admits the possibility of introducing compulsory military service in the future, including for women

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has admitted the possibility of introducing compulsory general military conscription in the future – if the current "voluntary" model does not help attract more people to the army. This is reported by Spiegel, writes UNN.

If the new model of voluntary military service is insufficient, "then a mechanism for returning to compulsory military service will have to be developed.

- Merz said.

He added that it would not be easy. For example, the constitution does not allow the conscription of women into military service. "We actually have to do this," the chancellor emphasized.

"There are still some obstacles ahead, but we are starting," he added.

According to him, from today's point of view, it was a mistake to suspend compulsory military service in 2011.

Merz justified the expansion of voluntary military service by the Russian threat. He noted that Putin is targeting not only Ukraine.

"He wants to restore the old Soviet Union. And that includes part of my country," Merz said.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Putin aims to restore the former Soviet Union territorially. He emphasized the need to strengthen Franco-German cooperation to move Europe forward.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Ukraine