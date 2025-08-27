Men's departure abroad: a technical document has been leaked online, but there is no official one yet - MP

A technical document has been leaked online; the official government resolution on the possibility for men to travel abroad has not yet been published, said People's Deputy Oleksandr Fedienko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Officially, the Cabinet of Ministers has not yet published the resolution regarding the 18-22 age group. Oleksiy simply leaked a technical document online. Many MPs saw it yesterday, but only one leaked it," Fedienko noted.

And he stated: "We are waiting for the official document from the Cabinet of Ministers."

Recall

Earlier, People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko showed the text of the resolution regarding permission for men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad on August 26.