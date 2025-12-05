$42.180.02
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Melania Trump continued the Christmas tradition of US first ladies by visiting a children's hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

US First Lady Melania Trump spoke with children at the hospital. This is a symbolic visit for the First Lady, who visits hospitals every year before Christmas.

US First Lady Melania Trump on Friday visited Children's National Hospital in the capital, continuing a long-standing Christmas tradition during which she read holiday stories to patients and wished them strength and "many toys" from Santa Claus. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Melania Trump, accompanied by two patients (an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl), sat in a large red armchair in front of a tall Christmas tree in a festively decorated atrium. She read Mac Barnett's book "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" to about two dozen children and others present.

Part. Trump threw a lavish Halloween party at the White House despite the government shutdown - AP

She wished the patients strength and expressed confidence that Santa would visit them.

I am sure that Santa will visit all of you this Christmas and bring you many toys, so I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I wish you much strength and love 

– she said. 

The First Lady also conveyed that President Donald Trump "also sends love and best wishes."

She personally spoke with the children, and then privately visited patients in the hematology and oncology department, bringing gifts. In particular, she brought Christmas tree decorations with the inscription "Be Best" - the name of her children's welfare initiative.

This visit to the hospital continued a holiday tradition started by First Lady Bess Truman (1945–1953).

Part. Thanks to Melania Trump's participation: Russia returned seven children to Ukraine - White House

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
New Year
War in Ukraine
Carcinoma
Associated Press
charity
Donald Trump