US First Lady Melania Trump on Friday visited Children's National Hospital in the capital, continuing a long-standing Christmas tradition during which she read holiday stories to patients and wished them strength and "many toys" from Santa Claus. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Melania Trump, accompanied by two patients (an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl), sat in a large red armchair in front of a tall Christmas tree in a festively decorated atrium. She read Mac Barnett's book "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" to about two dozen children and others present.

Part. Trump threw a lavish Halloween party at the White House despite the government shutdown - AP

She wished the patients strength and expressed confidence that Santa would visit them.

I am sure that Santa will visit all of you this Christmas and bring you many toys, so I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I wish you much strength and love

– she said.

The First Lady also conveyed that President Donald Trump "also sends love and best wishes."

She personally spoke with the children, and then privately visited patients in the hematology and oncology department, bringing gifts. In particular, she brought Christmas tree decorations with the inscription "Be Best" - the name of her children's welfare initiative.

This visit to the hospital continued a holiday tradition started by First Lady Bess Truman (1945–1953).

Part. Thanks to Melania Trump's participation: Russia returned seven children to Ukraine - White House