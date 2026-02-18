$43.260.09
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
The Diplomat

Medinsky held a two-hour meeting with the Ukrainian side after official negotiations - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1546 views

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, held a two-hour closed-door meeting with the Ukrainian side after the official negotiations in Geneva. Medinsky confirmed the fact of the meeting, which took place at the InterContinental Hotel.

Medinsky held a two-hour meeting with the Ukrainian side after official negotiations - Russian media

The head of the Russian delegation at the Geneva talks, Vladimir Medinsky, held a two-hour closed-door meeting with the Ukrainian side after the official talks ended, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Russian media reported that Medinsky held two-hour closed-door talks at the InterContinental hotel before leaving for the airport.

Later, Vladimir Medinsky confirmed to Russian media that he had held a closed-door meeting with the Ukrainian side in Geneva.

Add

The official trilateral talks lasted about two hours, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called them "difficult."

Medinsky agreed, telling Russian media that they were "difficult but businesslike."

Talks in Geneva were difficult but important - Budanov18.02.26, 15:57 • 2016 views

Recall

The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Geneva on February 17-18 after two rounds in Abu Dhabi.

The Ukrainian side announced the end of the talks in Geneva. The Russian side announced a new meeting "in the near future."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated progress in the military part of the talks on monitoring the ceasefire. The political part of the talks remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue, Zelenskyy said.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine