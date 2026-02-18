Medinsky held a two-hour meeting with the Ukrainian side after official negotiations - Russian media
The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, held a two-hour closed-door meeting with the Ukrainian side after the official negotiations in Geneva. Medinsky confirmed the fact of the meeting, which took place at the InterContinental Hotel.
The head of the Russian delegation at the Geneva talks, Vladimir Medinsky, held a two-hour closed-door meeting with the Ukrainian side after the official talks ended, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
Russian media reported that Medinsky held two-hour closed-door talks at the InterContinental hotel before leaving for the airport.
Later, Vladimir Medinsky confirmed to Russian media that he had held a closed-door meeting with the Ukrainian side in Geneva.
The official trilateral talks lasted about two hours, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called them "difficult."
Medinsky agreed, telling Russian media that they were "difficult but businesslike."
The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Geneva on February 17-18 after two rounds in Abu Dhabi.
The Ukrainian side announced the end of the talks in Geneva. The Russian side announced a new meeting "in the near future."
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated progress in the military part of the talks on monitoring the ceasefire. The political part of the talks remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue, Zelenskyy said.