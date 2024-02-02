Media: russian General Tatarenko killed in strike on Belbek airfield

As a result of a strike on the russian-occupied Belbek airfield in Crimea, russian Lieutenant General Alexander Tatarenko was probably killed . This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a total of 10 Russian servicemen were killed during the attack on the Belbek. One of them is the commander of the aviation squadron, Lieutenant General Alexander Tatarenko.

However, there is currently no official confirmation of his death.

According to russian sources, Tatarenko, who headed the 14th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Central District, had been a commander since 2016 and was in charge of an aviation squadron.

At the same time, according to open sources, Tatarenko was dismissed from his post and retired from the army in 2020.

Addendum

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel notes that two missiles hit the command post of the 38th Fighter Aviation Regiment, and another missile attacked the airfield's communications center.

In addition, according to the channel, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched cruise missiles along routes unexpected for the russians: most of them passed over the water surface of the Black Sea.

Recall

Earlier, the media reported that as a result of a strike on the Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol, Ukrainian aviation could damage a russian communication center.

