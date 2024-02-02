Media: russian General Tatarenko killed in strike on Belbek airfield

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71574 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117960 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122800 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164762 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165209 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267624 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176850 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166844 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237700 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Media: russian General Tatarenko killed in strike on Belbek airfield

Media: russian General Tatarenko killed in strike on Belbek airfield

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42263 views

As a result of a strike on the russian-occupied Belbek airfield in Crimea, russian Lieutenant General Alexander Tatarenko was probably killed

As a result of a strike on the russian-occupied Belbek airfield in Crimea, russian Lieutenant General Alexander Tatarenko was probably killed . This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that a total of 10 Russian servicemen were killed during the attack on the Belbek. One of them is the commander of the aviation squadron, Lieutenant General Alexander Tatarenko.

However, there is currently no official confirmation of his death.

"Ukrainian pilots are clearing Crimea of russians": Ignat commented on the strike on the Belbek airfield01.02.24, 11:45 • 28132 views

According to russian sources, Tatarenko, who headed the 14th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Central District, had been a commander since 2016 and was in charge of an aviation squadron.

At the same time, according to open sources, Tatarenko was dismissed from his post and retired from the army in 2020.

Addendum

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel notes that two missiles hit the command post of the 38th Fighter Aviation Regiment, and another missile attacked the airfield's communications center.

In addition, according to the channel, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched cruise missiles along routes unexpected for the russians: most of them passed over the water surface of the Black Sea.

Recall

Earlier, the media reported that as a result of a strike on the Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol, Ukrainian aviation could damage a russian communication center.

Cotton in the occupied Crimea: Air Force Commander hints at the destruction of the Belbek airfield31.01.24, 19:13 • 31689 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
telegramTelegram
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

