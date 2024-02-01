"Ukrainian pilots are clearing Crimea of russians": Ignat commented on the strike on the Belbek airfield

Ukrainian aviation is gradually clearing the occupied Crimea of russians, so now we have to wait for confirmation of the consequences of the strike on the Belbek airfield. This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force Commander thanked everyone involved for the fact that the russian presence in Crimea is decreasing. This is not the first time that our tactical aviation pilots have been clearing Crimea of russians, it is clear... With cruise missiles that our partners have given us and so on. And yesterday there was one of such cases, the Belbek airfield in particular, where the 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade was based - Ignat said.

Cotton in the occupied Crimea: Air Force Commander hints at the destruction of the Belbek airfield

He also said that the 204th Brigade will definitely return home to Crimea, and to do so, the Air Force will continue to destroy russian equipment and occupiers in Crimea.

Addendum

In addition, the Air Force spokesperson urged Ukrainians to wait for official confirmation of the consequences of the "incident" at the Belbek airfield.

There is various information now, including from russian sources, but we still need to wait for satellite images and confirmation from our intelligence on what objects were hit and what the consequences were. And in particular, we want more aircraft to be put out of action - emphasized Yuriy Ihnat.

He also noted that russia uses not only the Belbek airfield for combat aircraft flights. According to him, the occupiers use about five airfields to attack Ukraine.

Recall

Yesterday in russian-occupied Sevastopol an air alert was announced. Air defense systems were also spotted on the peninsula.

A little later, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol stated that air defense systems were working and that the missile debris had allegedly fallen. The russians claim that the remains of the downed missile fell in a vacant lot in the private sector near the city

At the same time, locals said that after the explosions that occurred during the air raid, a fire broke out in the north of Sevastopol. It is noted that smoke in the area of the Belbek airfield is visible from different parts of the city.