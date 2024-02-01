"Ukrainian pilots are clearing Crimea of russians": Ignat commented on the strike on the Belbek airfield

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103441 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130948 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131513 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172867 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170242 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277336 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178060 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167050 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245748 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine
March 2, 02:31 AM • 32680 views

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32680 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry
March 2, 04:32 AM • 95773 views

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95773 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known
March 2, 04:43 AM • 92935 views

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92935 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100808 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today
March 2, 05:34 AM • 47390 views

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47390 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277336 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277336 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245748 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245748 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230929 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256343 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 242153 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242153 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
10:40 AM • 12571 views

10:40 AM • 12571 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130948 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 104248 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104248 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 104350 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104350 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 120598 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120598 views
"Ukrainian pilots are clearing Crimea of russians": Ignat commented on the strike on the Belbek airfield

"Ukrainian pilots are clearing Crimea of russians": Ignat commented on the strike on the Belbek airfield

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28134 views

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat urged Ukrainians to wait for official confirmation of the consequences of the "explosions" at the Belbek military airfield in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian aviation is gradually clearing the occupied Crimea of russians, so now we have to wait for confirmation of the consequences of the strike on the Belbek airfield. This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force Commander thanked everyone involved for the fact that the russian presence in Crimea is decreasing. This is not the first time that our tactical aviation pilots have been clearing Crimea of russians, it is clear... With cruise missiles that our partners have given us and so on. And yesterday there was one of such cases, the Belbek airfield in particular, where the 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade was based

- Ignat said.

Cotton in the occupied Crimea: Air Force Commander hints at the destruction of the Belbek airfield31.01.24, 19:13 • 31693 views

He also said that the 204th Brigade will definitely return home to Crimea, and to do so, the Air Force will continue to destroy russian equipment and occupiers in Crimea.

Addendum

In addition, the Air Force spokesperson urged Ukrainians to wait for official confirmation of the consequences of the "incident" at the Belbek airfield. 

There is various information now, including from russian sources, but we still need to wait for satellite images and confirmation from our intelligence on what objects were hit and what the consequences were. And in particular, we want more aircraft to be put out of action

- emphasized Yuriy Ihnat.

He also noted that russia uses not only the Belbek airfield for combat aircraft flights. According to him, the occupiers use about five airfields to attack Ukraine. 

Recall

Yesterday in russian-occupied Sevastopol an air alert was announced. Air defense systems were also spotted on the peninsula. 

A little later, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol stated that air defense systems were working and that the missile debris had allegedly fallen. The russians claim that the remains of the downed missile fell in a vacant lot in the private sector near the city

At the same time, locals said that after the explosions that occurred during the air raid, a fire broke out in the north of Sevastopol. It is noted that smoke in the area of the Belbek airfield is visible from different parts of the city. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

