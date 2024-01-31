Cotton in the occupied Crimea: Air Force Commander hints at the destruction of the Belbek airfield

Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea was probably hit by the Ukrainian Air Force. This was hinted at by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

"Did you know that the Ukrainian Air Force includes the 204th Sevastopol Tactical Aviation Brigade? So, its regular place of base is the Belbek airfield! Ukrainian aviators will definitely return home to their home airfield. In the meantime, I thank everyone who contributed to the cleansing of Crimea from the Russian presence!" - Oleshchuk said on Telegram.

Recall

In Russian-occupied Sevastopol , an air alert was announced. Air defense systems were also spotted on the peninsula.