Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump

Today, August 18, negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will take place at the White House. Other representatives of the American administration will also join the meeting. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, US Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, and White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles will take part in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

Recall

The White House published the official agenda of US President Donald Trump for August 18. A one-hour bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planned.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not cede its territories to Russia, as this is impossible. This statement came ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.