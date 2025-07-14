$41.820.00
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
04:09 AM • 17761 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 22965 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 45771 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 75004 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 97222 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 113798 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 105499 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 84015 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 233401 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 228623 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Media found out who is behind the cessation of US arms supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 870 views

US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby wrote a memo in early June outlining how Ukraine's requests for American weapons could deplete Pentagon arsenals. This became one of the key factors influencing the White House's decision.

Media found out who is behind the cessation of US arms supplies to Ukraine

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby wrote a memo to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in early June, outlining how Ukraine's requests for US weapons could further deplete Pentagon arsenals. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Colby wants to reorient American military potential to counter China.

This is what led to the Trump administration's drastic steps regarding arms supplies to Ukraine

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that in his memo, Colby drew attention to the critically low level of weapons stocks in the Pentagon and emphasized the need to focus resources on protecting the country's national interests.

According to media reports, although the memo did not contain a direct instruction to stop military aid to Kyiv, it became one of the key factors that influenced such a decision.

Recall

In early July, the White House confirmed that the US was stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

US President Donald Trump promised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate whether military aid to Kyiv had indeed been stopped.

Later, Trump stated that the United States of America would provide Ukraine with more weapons. According to him, Washington would send new weapons to Kyiv mostly for defense.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Elbridge Colby
The Pentagon
White House
Donald Trump
China
United States
