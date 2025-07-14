Media found out who is behind the cessation of US arms supplies to Ukraine

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby wrote a memo to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in early June, outlining how Ukraine's requests for US weapons could further deplete Pentagon arsenals. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Colby wants to reorient American military potential to counter China.

This is what led to the Trump administration's drastic steps regarding arms supplies to Ukraine - the publication writes.

It is indicated that in his memo, Colby drew attention to the critically low level of weapons stocks in the Pentagon and emphasized the need to focus resources on protecting the country's national interests.

According to media reports, although the memo did not contain a direct instruction to stop military aid to Kyiv, it became one of the key factors that influenced such a decision.

Recall

In early July, the White House confirmed that the US was stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

US President Donald Trump promised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate whether military aid to Kyiv had indeed been stopped.

Later, Trump stated that the United States of America would provide Ukraine with more weapons. According to him, Washington would send new weapons to Kyiv mostly for defense.

"Putin speaks nicely, and then bombs everyone": Trump promised Ukraine missiles for Patriot