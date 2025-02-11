Measles incidence is likely to increase in the coming weeks - immunologist

The incidence of measles may increase in Ukraine in the coming weeks. This was stated by the head of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunization of the Ministry of Health Fedir Lapiy during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Measles is on the rise in Ukraine. Almost in January 2025, we have already exceeded more than 50% of the cases in 2024. Measles is likely to increase in the coming weeks - Lapiy said.

Addendum

Last year, 433 cases of measles were registered in Ukraine, which is almost seven times more than in the same period in 2023, when there were only 65 cases. The situation is particularly alarming among children: they account for 84.2% of cases (365 patients), which is ten times more than last year (35 cases).

A fatal case of measles was recorded in Chernivtsi region - a 10-year-old child who had not been vaccinated died. This happened against the backdrop of critically low immunization rates.

