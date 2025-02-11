Measles incidence is likely to increase in the coming weeks - immunologist

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 34210 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 75913 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 99593 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92797 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122416 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102053 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113182 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116816 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156991 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101524 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 80647 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 51862 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80917 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122417 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156991 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147390 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80917 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102987 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135661 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137517 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165594 views
Measles incidence is likely to increase in the coming weeks - immunologist

Measles incidence is likely to increase in the coming weeks - immunologist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25400 views

In January 2025, the number of measles cases exceeded 50% of the figures for 2024. In 2024, 433 cases were registered, of which 84.2% were children, which is 10 times more than in 2023.

The incidence of measles may increase in Ukraine in the coming weeks. This was stated by the head of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunization of the Ministry of Health Fedir Lapiy during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Measles is on the rise in Ukraine. Almost in January 2025, we have already exceeded more than 50% of the cases in 2024. Measles is likely to increase in the coming weeks

- Lapiy said.

Addendum

Last year, 433 cases of measles were registered in Ukraine, which is almost seven times more than in the same period in 2023, when there were only 65 cases. The situation is particularly alarming among children: they account for 84.2% of cases (365 patients), which is ten times more than last year (35 cases).

A fatal case of measles was recorded in Chernivtsi region  - a 10-year-old child who had not been vaccinated died. This happened against the backdrop of critically low immunization rates.   

Pre-vaccination is planned in Ukraine to avoid infection outbreaks: Ministry of Health has named the deadlines11.02.25, 11:17 • 27306 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

