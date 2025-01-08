McDonald's has launched the McValue platform to restore its position in the market

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 49714 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147229 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127273 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134900 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133990 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110646 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164000 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104449 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113950 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130472 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129224 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 35810 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 97561 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101883 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147230 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171025 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191760 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180985 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129229 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130475 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142850 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134475 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151660 views
McDonald's has launched the McValue platform to restore its position in the market

McDonald's has launched the McValue platform to restore its position in the market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20134 views

McDonald's has introduced a new McValue platform with $5 combo meals and a "Buy One, Get One for $1" promotion. The company also offers exclusive discounts through the mobile app and free meals for new users.

On Tuesday, McDonald's launched a new McValue platform aimed at attracting budget-conscious consumers to its restaurants. The new menu line includes $5 meals and special offers to increase the network's competitiveness. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS news and Yahoo.

Last year, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski, speaking in the third-quarter earnings report, acknowledged that the company's "lag behind the leaders in value has narrowed" and that it has focused on improving its savings offerings.

The new McValue menu, available at McDonald's locations across the country, offers various meal deals.

It includes the "McDonald's" $5 meal deal that the company launched in June. The offer includes a "McDouble" burger or a "McChicken" sandwich, four "McNuggets", a small order of fries, and a small soft drink.

The McValue menu also features a new "Buy One, Add One for $1" promotion. It applies to popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner items, such as breakfast sandwiches, nuggets, and burgers. When purchasing one McValue menu item at full price, the customer can add another for just $1.

Image

Additionally, the new McValue platform will distribute exclusive offers through its mobile app, as well as offer local deals on food and drinks. For example, every Friday this year, with a $1 purchase, customers receive a free medium order of fries. New app users receive a free McCrispy TM chicken sandwich, the company says.

Recall

McDonald's shares showed a 9% drop after reports of an E. coli outbreak in the US.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

Contact us about advertising