McDonald's has launched the McValue platform to restore its position in the market

On Tuesday, McDonald's launched a new McValue platform aimed at attracting budget-conscious consumers to its restaurants. The new menu line includes $5 meals and special offers to increase the network's competitiveness. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS news and Yahoo.

Last year, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski, speaking in the third-quarter earnings report, acknowledged that the company's "lag behind the leaders in value has narrowed" and that it has focused on improving its savings offerings.

The new McValue menu, available at McDonald's locations across the country, offers various meal deals.

It includes the "McDonald's" $5 meal deal that the company launched in June. The offer includes a "McDouble" burger or a "McChicken" sandwich, four "McNuggets", a small order of fries, and a small soft drink.

The McValue menu also features a new "Buy One, Add One for $1" promotion. It applies to popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner items, such as breakfast sandwiches, nuggets, and burgers. When purchasing one McValue menu item at full price, the customer can add another for just $1.

Additionally, the new McValue platform will distribute exclusive offers through its mobile app, as well as offer local deals on food and drinks. For example, every Friday this year, with a $1 purchase, customers receive a free medium order of fries. New app users receive a free McCrispy TM chicken sandwich, the company says.

Recall

McDonald's shares showed a 9% drop after reports of an E. coli outbreak in the US.