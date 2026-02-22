$43.270.00
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office
11:49 PM • 5502 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people
10:51 PM • 11811 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 27914 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 26212 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 33385 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 32732 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 27233 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23983 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27662 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Mayweather announced his return to boxing after a nine-year break – first fight with Tyson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather announced his return to professional boxing in the summer of 2026. Before that, he will have an exhibition fight against Mike Tyson in the spring of 2026 in Congo.

Mayweather announced his return to boxing after a nine-year break – first fight with Tyson

Legendary undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather is ending his retirement to return to sanctioned fights in the summer of 2026. Before starting his professional campaign, the 48-year-old boxer will have a high-profile exhibition fight against another sports icon, Mike Tyson, which will be the first step in his new career stage. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Mayweather's first big step will be a fight against 59-year-old Mike Tyson, scheduled for spring 2026 (preliminary date - April 25) in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite the status of an exhibition match, both fighters are determined to put on a serious show that should prepare Floyd for a full return to the pro-ring.

Anthony Joshua returns to the ring and could fight Tyson Fury at the end of the year20.02.26, 15:41 • 2476 views

Promoters from CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS emphasized that this fight will be a "bridge" to official fights involving Floyd in the coming months.

I still have what it takes to set new records in boxing. From my upcoming fight with Mike Tyson to my next professional fight after that – no one will generate more box office and audience than my events

– Mayweather said in an official statement.

New stage of professional career and financial ambitions

Mayweather, who has a perfect 50-0 record, has not had an official professional fight since 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor. His return comes amid legal disputes over debts from previous broadcasts, as well as the career revival of his long-time rival Manny Pacquiao.

Analysts are already predicting a possible rematch between the legends, as Mayweather has signed an exclusive contract for a series of fights, planning to once again dominate world rankings in terms of pay-per-view sales.

"Damn, yes, it's going to happen": Tyson confirms fight against Mayweather14.02.26, 12:01 • 3154 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Reuters
Democratic Republic of the Congo