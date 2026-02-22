Mayweather announced his return to boxing after a nine-year break – first fight with Tyson

Legendary undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather is ending his retirement to return to sanctioned fights in the summer of 2026. Before starting his professional campaign, the 48-year-old boxer will have a high-profile exhibition fight against another sports icon, Mike Tyson, which will be the first step in his new career stage. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Mayweather's first big step will be a fight against 59-year-old Mike Tyson, scheduled for spring 2026 (preliminary date - April 25) in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite the status of an exhibition match, both fighters are determined to put on a serious show that should prepare Floyd for a full return to the pro-ring.

Promoters from CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS emphasized that this fight will be a "bridge" to official fights involving Floyd in the coming months.

I still have what it takes to set new records in boxing. From my upcoming fight with Mike Tyson to my next professional fight after that – no one will generate more box office and audience than my events – Mayweather said in an official statement.

New stage of professional career and financial ambitions

Mayweather, who has a perfect 50-0 record, has not had an official professional fight since 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor. His return comes amid legal disputes over debts from previous broadcasts, as well as the career revival of his long-time rival Manny Pacquiao.

Analysts are already predicting a possible rematch between the legends, as Mayweather has signed an exclusive contract for a series of fights, planning to once again dominate world rankings in terms of pay-per-view sales.

