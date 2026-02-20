$43.270.03
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 2380 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 5230 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15843 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 7230 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
07:56 AM • 16827 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 47794 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 81086 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 50480 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 85748 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Anthony Joshua returns to the ring and could fight Tyson Fury at the end of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

British boxer Anthony Joshua plans to return to the ring in the summer after the deaths of two close friends in December. Promoter Eddie Hearn said the boxer would return to training camp in the coming weeks.

Anthony Joshua returns to the ring and could fight Tyson Fury at the end of the year

Legendary British boxer, former opponent of Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, is preparing to return to the ring after a tragedy that occurred last December. At that time, two of his close friends and members of his team — Sina Gami and Latif "Lutz" Ayodele — died in a car accident in Nigeria. This is reported by UNN with reference to ESPN.

Thus, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn announced that the boxer plans to return to training camp in the coming weeks, and could potentially return to the ring this summer.

He won't be fighting Tyson Fury next. I believe he will return in late summer, but he is not yet physically ready for training camp. We are looking at options to get him back in the ring in July, but we will fully understand this when he returns to camp 

— said Hearn.

For the first time since the accident, the boxer thanked fans for their support and promised to fulfill the dreams of his deceased friends.

Even if they are not physically here, I know that spiritually they will help me. It's not just physical strength that will pull me through; it takes a lot. I will draw a lot of strength from a higher power, so I will definitely pray and help them fulfill dreams for their families 

— Joshua stated.

Ultimately, according to Hearn, a potential fight with Tyson Fury could take place at the end of the year or in early 2027.

Recall

Anthony Joshua secured his 29th career victory, knocking out YouTuber Jake Paul in the sixth round. 

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Road traffic accident
Tyson Fury
Bloggers
Nigeria
Oleksandr Usyk