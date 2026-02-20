Anthony Joshua returns to the ring and could fight Tyson Fury at the end of the year

Legendary British boxer, former opponent of Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, is preparing to return to the ring after a tragedy that occurred last December. At that time, two of his close friends and members of his team — Sina Gami and Latif "Lutz" Ayodele — died in a car accident in Nigeria. This is reported by UNN with reference to ESPN.

Thus, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn announced that the boxer plans to return to training camp in the coming weeks, and could potentially return to the ring this summer.

He won't be fighting Tyson Fury next. I believe he will return in late summer, but he is not yet physically ready for training camp. We are looking at options to get him back in the ring in July, but we will fully understand this when he returns to camp — said Hearn.

For the first time since the accident, the boxer thanked fans for their support and promised to fulfill the dreams of his deceased friends.

Even if they are not physically here, I know that spiritually they will help me. It's not just physical strength that will pull me through; it takes a lot. I will draw a lot of strength from a higher power, so I will definitely pray and help them fulfill dreams for their families — Joshua stated.

Ultimately, according to Hearn, a potential fight with Tyson Fury could take place at the end of the year or in early 2027.

Recall

Anthony Joshua secured his 29th career victory, knocking out YouTuber Jake Paul in the sixth round.