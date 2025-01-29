Air defense forces are working in Kyiv against enemy drones - mayor

Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv amid the threat of enemy drones, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to KCMA, Kyiv is on air alert due to the threat of enemy attack drones.

"Air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs," Klitschko wrote.

"Attention! Air defense operations continue in the capital," KCMA confirmed on Telegram.

