“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Mayor: Air defense is working in the center of Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 110614 views

Air defense systems have been activated in the Ukrainian capital due to the threat of an enemy UAV from the east. An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions.

Air defense is operating in the center of Kyiv amid the threat of an enemy drone, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Air defense forces are working in the center of the capital. Take cover!" Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned Kyiv of an enemy UAV attack on the city from the east.

Kyiv and a number of regions are on air alert.

34 drones out of 55 launched by Russia were shot down over 11 regions of Ukraine1/16/25, 9:25 AM • 24582 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

