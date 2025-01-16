Mayor: Air defense is working in the center of Kyiv

Air defense is operating in the center of Kyiv amid the threat of an enemy drone, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Air defense forces are working in the center of the capital. Take cover!" Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned Kyiv of an enemy UAV attack on the city from the east.

Kyiv and a number of regions are on air alert.

34 drones out of 55 launched by Russia were shot down over 11 regions of Ukraine