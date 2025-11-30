May be left homeless: Scotland cancels payments for hosting Ukrainian refugees

In Scotland, refugees who fled the war in Ukraine may find themselves on the streets after local citizens who took them in had their monthly "gratitude" payment canceled. This was reported by the Daily Mail, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that about 28,000 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have found refuge in Scotland since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The previous Conservative government helped them find housing under the "Homes for Ukraine" program, paying £500 a month as a thank you to British families who were willing to host them.

But the new Labour administration confirmed this month that they are stopping the grant, which currently stands at £350 a month, raising fears that many hosts will ask their Eastern European guests to leave. - the publication writes.

It is indicated that Scottish Conservatives called this change "heartless" and "short-sighted." At the same time, councils that manage this scheme in Scotland now fear that this could lead to a wave of homelessness applications to a system that is already under extreme pressure.

In turn, a spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: "Our support for Ukraine remains unwavering, and we continue to welcome new Ukrainians arriving in the UK."

Recall

Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands will receive a special temporary status in 2027, which provides for self-payment of housing and health insurance for those employed. This plan aims to reduce costs and encourage Ukrainians to return home after peace is established.

Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says