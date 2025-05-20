"MasterChef" host Hector Jimenez-Bravo hinted that he had mobilized to the Armed Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Famous chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo posted a photo in military uniform, hinting at joining the Armed Forces. He announced that he has a specific mission and is impressed by the strength of the Ukrainian army.
Chef and star of "MasterChef" Hector Jimenez-Bravo in his Instagram published photos in military uniform and hinted that he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes UNN.
Details
In a series of stories, he wrote:
This is a decision that was difficult, but it is worth it, because we must
He also posted a video in the story, in which he is driving towards the Kharkiv region.
Got where I was going
A video also appeared in the feed, under which the famous chef noted that he disappeared for a few days to go where they don't ask what you do in civilian life.
I am here now and have a specific mission. Here, where the morning does not start with coffee. Here, where every movement is focus, and every sound is a signal. I came to see and stayed to make sure
The Ukrainian army is no longer just defense. These are technologies, cold endurance, and a force that is impossible to imagine until you see it with your own eyes. I can't say everything. But I know for sure: after what I saw, I will not be the same
