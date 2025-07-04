Massive night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 6 districts affected, Solomianskyi the most

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 10072 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 28913 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 130358 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 122267 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 133336 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 85761 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 82638 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 53218 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 43355 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30618 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.2m/s
39%
751mm
Popular news
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injuredJuly 3, 10:36 PM • 71647 views
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damagedJuly 3, 11:49 PM • 46594 views
Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion productsJuly 4, 12:38 AM • 12105 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses04:50 AM • 22182 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 8253 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 101728 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 107389 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 101972 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 114640 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 160376 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 8784 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 110857 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 90232 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 94574 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 98104 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Massive night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 6 districts affected, Solomianskyi the most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1453 views

Kyiv suffered one of the largest combined attacks, with over 20 damages recorded in 6 districts, Solomianskyi being the most affected. Over 20 people were injured, 14 hospitalized, including a 10-year-old girl.

Massive night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 6 districts affected, Solomianskyi the most

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive night attack by the Russian Federation, there are over 20 damaged locations, affecting 6 districts of the capital, mostly Solomianskyi, reported Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"One of the largest combined attacks. 550 aerial assault weapons across Ukraine. And almost everything Russia attacked today was directed at the capital. Currently, over 20 locations with damage have been recorded. We have over 20 injured, including a 10-year-old girl. There is information about 14 hospitalized," Tkachenko wrote.

"Demonstratively significant strike": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack04.07.25, 10:16 • 465 views

According to him, updated data continues to arrive:

  • the Solomianskyi district was most affected. In Vidradnyi - residential buildings, shops. In other locations, a private house, schools, cafes, a garage cooperative, and a car service station were damaged. Rescuers are also currently fighting a fire in a non-residential development area. In the district, over 30 apartment buildings, 5 educational institutions, and many private houses were damaged;
    • in the Sviatoshynskyi district, there are consequences and damage at least at 6 locations. At least 10 apartment buildings were affected. Most of them are on Lesia Kurbasa. Rescuers extinguished car fires. At one of the locations, the 2nd and 3rd floors of a 14-story residential building were damaged;
      • the Dniprovskyi district was also affected. Minor damage in several locations. Specialists also found parts of enemy drones near a lyceum;
        • in the Darnytskyi district, parts of enemy drones were found in an open area. There were no large-scale destructions;
          • in the Shevchenkivskyi district, two residential buildings were damaged. No casualties. The buildings were not yet inhabited. A fire also broke out in an open area near a school;
            • in the Holosiivskyi district, parts of enemy targets were found in several places.

              "Russians are inhumane. But they will lose. We will do everything for this. Because evil never wins. Never," Tkachenko emphasized.

              Russia's night attack on Kyiv: 23 injured already04.07.25, 08:13 • 2160 views

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              WarKyiv
              Ukraine
              Kyiv
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9