Massive night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 6 districts affected, Solomianskyi the most

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive night attack by the Russian Federation, there are over 20 damaged locations, affecting 6 districts of the capital, mostly Solomianskyi, reported Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"One of the largest combined attacks. 550 aerial assault weapons across Ukraine. And almost everything Russia attacked today was directed at the capital. Currently, over 20 locations with damage have been recorded. We have over 20 injured, including a 10-year-old girl. There is information about 14 hospitalized," Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, updated data continues to arrive:

the Solomianskyi district was most affected. In Vidradnyi - residential buildings, shops. In other locations, a private house, schools, cafes, a garage cooperative, and a car service station were damaged. Rescuers are also currently fighting a fire in a non-residential development area. In the district, over 30 apartment buildings, 5 educational institutions, and many private houses were damaged;

district was most affected. In Vidradnyi - residential buildings, shops. In other locations, a private house, schools, cafes, a garage cooperative, and a car service station were damaged. Rescuers are also currently fighting a fire in a non-residential development area. In the district, over 30 apartment buildings, 5 educational institutions, and many private houses were damaged; in the Sviatoshynskyi district, there are consequences and damage at least at 6 locations. At least 10 apartment buildings were affected. Most of them are on Lesia Kurbasa. Rescuers extinguished car fires. At one of the locations, the 2nd and 3rd floors of a 14-story residential building were damaged;

district, there are consequences and damage at least at 6 locations. At least 10 apartment buildings were affected. Most of them are on Lesia Kurbasa. Rescuers extinguished car fires. At one of the locations, the 2nd and 3rd floors of a 14-story residential building were damaged; the Dniprovskyi district was also affected. Minor damage in several locations. Specialists also found parts of enemy drones near a lyceum;

district was also affected. Minor damage in several locations. Specialists also found parts of enemy drones near a lyceum; in the Darnytskyi district, parts of enemy drones were found in an open area. There were no large-scale destructions;

district, parts of enemy drones were found in an open area. There were no large-scale destructions; in the Shevchenkivskyi district, two residential buildings were damaged. No casualties. The buildings were not yet inhabited. A fire also broke out in an open area near a school;

district, two residential buildings were damaged. No casualties. The buildings were not yet inhabited. A fire also broke out in an open area near a school; in the Holosiivskyi district, parts of enemy targets were found in several places.

"Russians are inhumane. But they will lose. We will do everything for this. Because evil never wins. Never," Tkachenko emphasized.

