Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
05:57 AM • 10040 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 28739 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
July 3, 02:02 PM • 130279 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 09:27 AM • 122192 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 133265 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM • 85725 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
July 3, 06:58 AM • 82605 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 53213 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 3, 06:55 AM • 43351 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30616 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
"Demonstratively significant strike": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

President Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive night attack, calling it a "demonstratively significant and cynical strike." According to him, 550 targets were used, of which 330 were "Shaheds," as well as missiles, including ballistic ones.

"Demonstratively significant strike": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive night attack on Ukraine, during which Kyiv was the main target of the enemy, stating that it was a "demonstratively significant and cynical strike," and "all this is obvious proof that without truly large-scale pressure, Russia will not change its dull destructive behavior," writes UNN.

Details

"Fires are still being extinguished and debris is being cleared after another Russian strike. This was one of the most massive air strikes, a demonstratively significant and cynical strike," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

In total, according to him, there were 550 targets, of which at least 330 were Russian-Iranian "Shaheds"; missiles, including ballistic ones, were also used.

476 out of 539 drones and two out of 11 enemy missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 8 locations04.07.25, 08:30 • 794 views

"Moreover, the first air raid alerts in our cities and regions yesterday began almost simultaneously with the start of media discussions about President Trump's phone conversation with Putin. Russia once again demonstrates that it is not going to end the war and terror," Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, the air raid alert in Kyiv was lifted only around 9 AM today. "A tough, sleepless night," the President emphasized.

"The capital was the main target of this Russian strike," the President noted. According to him, our soldiers managed to shoot down 270 air targets, and another 208 drones were suppressed by electronic warfare systems.

"Interceptor drones have started working - dozens of shootdowns. We are doing everything to develop this area of protecting our cities. And it is very important that partners continue to support us in protection against ballistic missiles. "Patriots" and missiles for them are real protectors of life," Zelenskyy stated.

Ihnat on the work of interceptor drones: dozens and dozens of enemy UAVs destroyed by this innovative method04.07.25, 10:05 • 430 views

In total, according to him, in addition to Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions were also affected by today's Russian strike. "As of now, 23 wounded are known. Everyone is being provided with assistance. There are many places where drone and missile debris fell. Unfortunately, there are also direct hits," the President reported.

And all this is obvious proof that without truly large-scale pressure, Russia will not change its dull destructive behavior. It is necessary that for every such strike on people and life, they feel corresponding sanctions and other strikes on their economy, on their earnings, on their infrastructure. This is the only thing that can be achieved quickly to change the situation for the better. And this depends on partners, primarily on the United States

- Zelenskyy emphasized.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

