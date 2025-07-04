"Demonstratively significant strike": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive night attack on Ukraine, during which Kyiv was the main target of the enemy, stating that it was a "demonstratively significant and cynical strike," and "all this is obvious proof that without truly large-scale pressure, Russia will not change its dull destructive behavior," writes UNN.

Details

"Fires are still being extinguished and debris is being cleared after another Russian strike. This was one of the most massive air strikes, a demonstratively significant and cynical strike," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

In total, according to him, there were 550 targets, of which at least 330 were Russian-Iranian "Shaheds"; missiles, including ballistic ones, were also used.

476 out of 539 drones and two out of 11 enemy missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 8 locations

"Moreover, the first air raid alerts in our cities and regions yesterday began almost simultaneously with the start of media discussions about President Trump's phone conversation with Putin. Russia once again demonstrates that it is not going to end the war and terror," Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, the air raid alert in Kyiv was lifted only around 9 AM today. "A tough, sleepless night," the President emphasized.

"The capital was the main target of this Russian strike," the President noted. According to him, our soldiers managed to shoot down 270 air targets, and another 208 drones were suppressed by electronic warfare systems.

"Interceptor drones have started working - dozens of shootdowns. We are doing everything to develop this area of protecting our cities. And it is very important that partners continue to support us in protection against ballistic missiles. "Patriots" and missiles for them are real protectors of life," Zelenskyy stated.

Ihnat on the work of interceptor drones: dozens and dozens of enemy UAVs destroyed by this innovative method

In total, according to him, in addition to Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions were also affected by today's Russian strike. "As of now, 23 wounded are known. Everyone is being provided with assistance. There are many places where drone and missile debris fell. Unfortunately, there are also direct hits," the President reported.