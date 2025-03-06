Massive fire near Kyiv: about 4 hectares of grass is burning
Kyiv • UNN
Near Sofiivska Borshchahivka, 4 hectares of grass cover is burning, there is no threat to buildings or people. Fines for unauthorized burning of dry vegetation range from 170 to 1190 hryvnias.
Near Kyiv, in Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a grass cover is burning over an area of approximately 4 hectares. There is no threat to buildings or people, and the localization of the fire is ongoing. This was reported by UNN citing the head of the press service of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region, Viktoriya Ruban.
There is no threat to anything, just grass is burning. The approximate area of the fire is 4 hectares. There is still no liquidation, the localization of the fire is ongoing. There is no threat to anything
Additionally
Rescuers demand adherence to fire safety rules in ecosystems, imposing fines.
For unauthorized burning of dry vegetation or its remnants, administrative and criminal liability is provided.
Article 77¹ of the Land Code of Ukraine provides for fines on citizens for unauthorized burning of vegetation or its remnants from 10 to 20 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens and from 50 to 70 non-taxable minimum incomes of legal entities, specifically punishable by:
⦁ from 170 to 340 hryvnias for citizens;
⦁ and from 850 to 1190 UAH for officials.
