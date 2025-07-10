$41.770.07
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:46 AM
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Massive failure in "Reserve+" on July 10: application paralyzed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 135 views

The mobile application "Reserve+" faced a massive failure on July 10. Users report long loading times and errors in the application's operation.

Massive failure in "Reserve+" on July 10: application paralyzed

On Thursday, July 10, a large-scale failure occurred in the "Reserve+" mobile application. Users complain that the application loads for a long time and then shows an "error", UNN reports.

Details

Due to the failure, conscripted men are advised to carry paper documents with them to avoid problems in case of TCC inspection.

Addition

This is not the first large-scale failure in the "Reserve+" application in 2025: a similar situation occurred on June 26. When some users logged in, a window popped up: "We have a technical problem."

Later, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the reason for the large-scale failure. They explained it as "temporary difficulties in the operation of the mobile application."

Recall

By the end of the year, smart contracts are planned to be introduced in the "Reserve+" application. This will allow joining the army by signing a contract directly on the phone.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyTechnologies
