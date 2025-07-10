Massive failure in "Reserve+" on July 10: application paralyzed

On Thursday, July 10, a large-scale failure occurred in the "Reserve+" mobile application. Users complain that the application loads for a long time and then shows an "error", UNN reports.

Details

Due to the failure, conscripted men are advised to carry paper documents with them to avoid problems in case of TCC inspection.

Addition

This is not the first large-scale failure in the "Reserve+" application in 2025: a similar situation occurred on June 26. When some users logged in, a window popped up: "We have a technical problem."

Later, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the reason for the large-scale failure. They explained it as "temporary difficulties in the operation of the mobile application."

Recall

By the end of the year, smart contracts are planned to be introduced in the "Reserve+" application. This will allow joining the army by signing a contract directly on the phone.