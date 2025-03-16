Mass protests were held in Greenland against Trump's statements about the annexation of the island
The largest protests in history took place in Greenland due to Trump's statements about the annexation of the island. Thousands of people took to the streets, demonstrating unity on the issue of territorial integrity.
Residents of Greenland took to the streets in the country's largest protests in history after repeated statements by US President Donald Trump about the possibility of the US annexing the island. Demonstrations took place in several cities, including the capital Nuuk and Sisimiut. This is reported by Degens Nyheter, writes UNN.
According to media reports, residents are gathering in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, on Saturday for demonstrations against Donald Trump's repeated statements about seizing the island.
The newspaper Berlingske estimates the protests as one of the largest demonstrations in the country's history. In Nuuk, which has a population of just over 19,000, about 1,000 people gathered. According to reports, the demonstration march is passing through the city and stretches for several hundred meters.
The protest was led by the newly elected leader of the Democrats party, Jens-Frederik Nielsen. The current Prime Minister of Greenland, Mute B. Egede, also joined the action. Politicians said that the support of the local population is evidence of the country's unity in the issue of territorial integrity.
The protests were a response to recent comments by Donald Trump, who said he believes Greenland's accession to the United States is only a matter of time. His words provoked a sharp reaction not only in Greenland, but also in Denmark. Leaders of the five leading Greenlandic parties issued a joint statement condemning such statements, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed support for the island's autonomous status.
In addition to Trump's opponents, his supporters also gathered in Nuuk, some of whom wore caps with the inscription Make America Great Again. Because of this, some protesters called for posters to be made in English to avoid confusion about the purpose of the demonstration.
US President Donald Trump believes that the annexation of Greenland will take place. He said this during a meeting in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Trump reiterated the strategic importance of the island to the United States and promised enrichment to the people of Greenland if it joined.
Chairman of the Danish Defense Committee Rasmus Jarlov expressed outrage on his X page over discussions between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the possibility of annexing Greenland