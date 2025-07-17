Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurina: number of people affected increased to 56 17 July 2025

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 44130 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 137570 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 91328 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 117653 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 104933 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 88696 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 220102 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 68251 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 77647 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90554 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
75%
745mm
Popular news
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: detailsJuly 16, 10:55 PM • 75423 views
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 71400 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 90234 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 28574 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 74873 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 76948 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack04:00 AM • 137478 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 220050 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 166564 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 318736 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 16149 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 154745 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 176849 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 118649 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 131211 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurina: number of people affected increased to 56 17 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3554 views

The number of victims of poisoning after visiting the restaurant "Chinese Hello" in Lviv has increased to 56 people. Among them are children, residents of Kyiv and Ternopil region, as well as the owner of the establishment.

Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurina: number of people affected increased to 56

The number of people affected by mass poisoning after visiting the "Kytaiska Pryvit" restaurant of the famous restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin in Lviv has increased to 56. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

Details

"56," the Lviv City Council briefly stated in a reply to its previous message about 43 people affected by poisoning at the Lviv catering establishment.

Recall

Earlier it was known that in Lviv, 43 people, including 8 children, were hospitalized with acute intestinal infection after visiting the "Kytaiska Pryvit" restaurant of the famous restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin. Among the affected are residents of Kyiv and Ternopil region, as well as the owner of the establishment himself, who in his post promised to compensate all affected for treatment costs.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealth
Ternopil Oblast
Lviv
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9