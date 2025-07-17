Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurina: number of people affected increased to 56 17 July 2025

The number of people affected by mass poisoning after visiting the "Kytaiska Pryvit" restaurant of the famous restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin in Lviv has increased to 56. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

"56," the Lviv City Council briefly stated in a reply to its previous message about 43 people affected by poisoning at the Lviv catering establishment.

Earlier it was known that in Lviv, 43 people, including 8 children, were hospitalized with acute intestinal infection after visiting the "Kytaiska Pryvit" restaurant of the famous restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin. Among the affected are residents of Kyiv and Ternopil region, as well as the owner of the establishment himself, who in his post promised to compensate all affected for treatment costs.