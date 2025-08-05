$41.790.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: the number of hospitalized children has increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2064 views

In Lviv region, 25 children were hospitalized with signs of acute intestinal infection after resting in a camp. A response team is working on site, the food block has been sealed.

Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: the number of hospitalized children has increased

The number of children who were vacationing in a camp in Lviv region and ended up in the hospital with signs of poisoning has increased to at least 25, a response team with specialists was sent to the scene, Natalia Ivanchenko-Timko, General Director of the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of now (10:00), we are talking about 25 vacationing children who ended up in hospital beds with signs of acute intestinal infection. (...) During hospitalization, their condition was assessed as moderate. As of now, the condition of all of them shows positive dynamics.

- Ivanchenko-Timko reported on Suspilne.

The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that "the food block, kitchen, dining room, and pantry were sealed to ensure an additional inspection of the scene with the participation of the laboratory of the Main Department of the State Consumer Service in Lviv region."

"A response team has left. On site, samples will be taken, in particular, from the pools, and swabs will be taken from the food block. (...) It is not yet known what the victims ate and what caused it," Ivanchenko-Timko noted.

The Department of Civil Protection of the Lviv Regional State Administration reported that the message about mass poisoning of children with a preliminary diagnosis of "acute intestinal infection" in the children's camp "Friendly Camp" was received on August 4, around 10:33 PM.

According to preliminary data provided by the prosecutor's office, entrepreneurs organized a private camp for 130 children from various regions on the territory of one of the recreational complexes in Stryi district.

"On August 4, minors began to complain of feeling unwell: complaints of nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea, which may indicate food poisoning," the prosecutor's office stated.

Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
Lviv Oblast
Ukraine