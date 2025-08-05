$41.790.03
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4268 views

A mass poisoning of children has been recorded in a private camp in the Lviv region. 24 children aged 7-17 have been hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of acute intestinal infection.

Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital

In the Lviv region, there was a mass poisoning of children at a recreation camp, 24 children are in the hospital, police are establishing the circumstances, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of 8:40, 24 children who were on vacation at a private children's camp in one of the villages of Stryi district have been hospitalized.

- reported the police.

Details

According to the police, on August 4, at about 10:20 PM, the police received a report from parents about the poisoning of children in one of the recreation camps. As stated, 24 children from different regions of Ukraine, aged 7 to 17, were taken to medical facilities.

"The preliminary diagnosis of the patients is acute intestinal infection," the report says.

A criminal proceeding was opened under Part 1 of Article 325 (Violation of sanitary rules and norms for the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisonings) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"A pre-trial investigation is underway, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident," the police noted.

For reference

The sanction of the article provides for punishment - a fine from one thousand to three thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, or arrest for up to six months, or restriction of liberty for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term.

Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurina: products and inventory were stored improperly, and most employees did not have medical records

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealthCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Ukraine