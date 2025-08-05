Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital

In the Lviv region, there was a mass poisoning of children at a recreation camp, 24 children are in the hospital, police are establishing the circumstances, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of 8:40, 24 children who were on vacation at a private children's camp in one of the villages of Stryi district have been hospitalized. - reported the police.

Details

According to the police, on August 4, at about 10:20 PM, the police received a report from parents about the poisoning of children in one of the recreation camps. As stated, 24 children from different regions of Ukraine, aged 7 to 17, were taken to medical facilities.

"The preliminary diagnosis of the patients is acute intestinal infection," the report says.

A criminal proceeding was opened under Part 1 of Article 325 (Violation of sanitary rules and norms for the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisonings) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"A pre-trial investigation is underway, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident," the police noted.

For reference

The sanction of the article provides for punishment - a fine from one thousand to three thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, or arrest for up to six months, or restriction of liberty for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term.

