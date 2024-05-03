Mass flowering in the Valley of Daffodils has begun in Transcarpathia

The unique Narcissus Valley is blooming in the Kireshi tract near the town of Khust in Zakarpattia. Currently, the mass flowering of the narrow-leaved daffodil has begun in the valley. According to UNN , this was reported by the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve on Facebook.

Details

The massive flowering of the Narcissus Valley has already begun. So, if you have not seen this beauty yet and have not enjoyed the intoxicating aroma of these flowers, hurry up and visit us the statement said.

According to the reserve, the flowering will last until the end of the week.

Context

The protected area near Khust is a part of the UNESCO international network of biosphere reserves. The Valley in Zakarpattia is the largest flat area in Europe where the narrow-leaved daffodil grows. It is forbidden to pick flowers in the Narcissus Valley.