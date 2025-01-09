Because of the shelling, 344 settlements in the Kupyan direction are being evacuated

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 49652 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147214 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127263 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134890 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133986 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171016 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110644 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163995 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104449 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113950 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130462 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129211 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 35763 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 97514 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101876 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147214 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171016 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163995 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191753 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180976 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129214 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130463 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142848 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134473 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151660 views
Because of the shelling, 344 settlements in the Kupyan direction are being evacuated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28287 views

In the Kupyansk direction, people are being evacuated due to constant shelling, especially from the left bank of the Oskol. There are 133 people on the left bank and more than 1,000 on the right bank.

People are being evacuated in the Kupyansk sector due to constant shelling and difficult conditions, especially from the left bank of the Oskol River, where the situation is most tense. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"We have intensified evacuations from this area. If we take the entire region, 344 settlements are subject to evacuation measures. In the Kupyansk direction, the left bank, which is closest to the enemy, there are currently 133 people," said Syniehubov.

He added that there are more than 1,000 people on the right bank.

Of course, we are trying to get everyone out as much as possible, because it is quite difficult to provide electricity, heating and water supply there. On the left bank, there is almost no electricity, and on the right bank we are holding the situation. However, under constant enemy shelling, our utilities are forced to work to restore the infrastructure, as the enemy is hitting both utilities and emergency medical services

- said the head of Kharkiv RMA.

He said that recently an ambulance was hit and its employees were injured. Also under attack are the units of the State Emergency Service and others. 

Russians are constantly hitting the crossings and everything they see

- noted Sinegubov.

He also said that there are 44,000 households in the region belonging to vulnerable categories, and they are divided into areas according to what kind of assistance they can receive. In particular, 13,000 households have already received UAH 21,000 each, which will be used to purchase fuel wood for the heating season.

In addition, according to Syniehubov, the distribution of liquefied gas cylinders has begun as part of a pilot project, and 200 households have already received such assistance, with thousands more to come.

We also continue to provide assistance to vulnerable categories of the population. These families live either in the frontline areas or in places without centralized heating, or in difficult financial situations.

Recall

Occupants in the Kupyansk sector are trying to penetrate deeper and seize footholds.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

