Because of the shelling, 344 settlements in the Kupyan direction are being evacuated

People are being evacuated in the Kupyansk sector due to constant shelling and difficult conditions, especially from the left bank of the Oskol River, where the situation is most tense. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"We have intensified evacuations from this area. If we take the entire region, 344 settlements are subject to evacuation measures. In the Kupyansk direction, the left bank, which is closest to the enemy, there are currently 133 people," said Syniehubov.

He added that there are more than 1,000 people on the right bank.

Of course, we are trying to get everyone out as much as possible, because it is quite difficult to provide electricity, heating and water supply there. On the left bank, there is almost no electricity, and on the right bank we are holding the situation. However, under constant enemy shelling, our utilities are forced to work to restore the infrastructure, as the enemy is hitting both utilities and emergency medical services - said the head of Kharkiv RMA.

He said that recently an ambulance was hit and its employees were injured. Also under attack are the units of the State Emergency Service and others.

Russians are constantly hitting the crossings and everything they see - noted Sinegubov.

He also said that there are 44,000 households in the region belonging to vulnerable categories, and they are divided into areas according to what kind of assistance they can receive. In particular, 13,000 households have already received UAH 21,000 each, which will be used to purchase fuel wood for the heating season.

In addition, according to Syniehubov, the distribution of liquefied gas cylinders has begun as part of a pilot project, and 200 households have already received such assistance, with thousands more to come.

We also continue to provide assistance to vulnerable categories of the population. These families live either in the frontline areas or in places without centralized heating, or in difficult financial situations.

Occupants in the Kupyansk sector are trying to penetrate deeper and seize footholds.