Marta Kostiuk withdraws from US Open-2024 after losing to Emma Navarro

Ukraine's top-ranked player Marta Kostiuk has ended her participation in the US Open-2024, losing in three sets to the tournament's 13th seed, American Emma Navarro. Despite an impressive fight and a comeback after losing the first set, the Ukrainian tennis player failed to defeat her opponent, UNN reports.

Details

On her way to the round of 16, Kostiuk showed a great game, confidently defeating American McCartney Kesser in the first round and Briton Harriet Dart in the second. Thus, she repeated her best result at the US Open - reaching the third round, just like in 2020.

Emma Navarro, Kostyuk's next opponent, had a strong season, winning the Hobart tournament and reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, which allowed her to rise to the 12th place in the world rankings.

Despite the defeat, Marta Kostiuk continues to demonstrate a high level of play, and fans are looking forward to her new achievements in the next tournaments.

