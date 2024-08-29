Elina Svitolina confidently advances to the third round of the US Open

Elina Svitolina reaches the third round of the US Open. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has confidently reached the third round of the US Open after winning the Ukrainian "derby" against Angelina Kalinina. The match ended 6-1, 6-2 in favor of Svitolina, who quickly demonstrated her superiority on the court.

Svitolina has a test ahead of her - her next opponent will be the current US Open winner and third world number three, American Coco Goff.

