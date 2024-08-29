Elina Svitolina confidently advances to the third round of the US Open

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Elina Svitolina confidently advances to the third round of the US Open

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19520 views

Elina Svitolina defeated Angelina Kalinina in the Ukrainian “derby” at the US Open with a score of 6-1, 6-2. In the next round, Svitolina will meet the current tournament champion Coco Goff.

Elina Svitolina reaches the third round of the US Open. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has confidently reached the third round of the US Open after winning the Ukrainian "derby" against Angelina Kalinina. The match ended 6-1, 6-2 in favor of Svitolina, who quickly demonstrated her superiority on the court.

Svitolina has a test ahead of her - her next opponent will be the current US Open winner and third world number three, American Coco Goff.

Olympics 2024: tennis player Kostiuk managed to make it to the 1/4 finals, while Svitolina dropped out30.07.24, 19:45 • 22005 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports

