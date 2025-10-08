Mars to acquire Pringles: record $36 billion deal nearing completion

$41.320.03
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 12373 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 24235 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 24753 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 25901 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 23868 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 21294 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 19316 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21762 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19606 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17766 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 12376 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 24754 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
Mars to acquire Pringles: record $36 billion deal nearing completion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Mars has received preliminary EU approval to acquire Kellanova, the owner of the Pringles brand, for $36 billion. This deal will bring leading confectionery, snack, and cereal brands under one roof.

Mars to acquire Pringles: record $36 billion deal nearing completion

Mars, the maker of M&Ms and Snickers, has received preliminary "green light" from the EU to acquire Kellanova, the owner of the Pringles brand. The $36 billion deal will bring leading confectionery, snack, and cereal brands under one roof, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Mars offered $36 billion to acquire Pringles maker Kellanova (KN) and aims to overcome an obstacle by obtaining unconditional approval from the European Union's antitrust authorities.

- three people directly familiar with the matter said.

This massive deal will bring the world-renowned M&Ms, Snickers, and Whiskas together with Pringles, Pop-Tarts, and Kellogg's under one brand roof. US authorities have already approved the merger without any restrictions.

The European Commission, which warned in June that the deal could lead to higher prices and could strengthen Mars' negotiating power with retailers, subsequently found insufficient legal grounds to demand concessions.

- sources said.

The Commission, the EU's competition body, declined to comment, as did Mars and Kellanova. The EU's decision on the deal is expected by December 19.

According to NielsenIQ market share data, Mars and Kellanova combined would account for approximately 12% of the American snack and candy industry.

