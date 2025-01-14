Mark Rutte : Ukrainian radars are an example of defense innovation

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called Ukrainian radar systems an example of effective defense innovation. He said this during a discussion in the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and Security, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

Details

According to the head of the Alliance, innovative approaches and joint arms procurement can significantly reduce defense spending. At the same time, Rutte emphasized that the current level of defense funding of 2% of GDP is insufficient and needs to be increased to over 3%. He noted that without the use of modern technologies and cooperative mechanisms, spending could even reach 3.6-3.7% of GDP.

The Secretary General also drew attention to the role of joint procurement through the relevant NATO agencies, which saves resources through the combined efforts of member states. According to him, it is the collective approach and the use of innovations that ensure more efficient use of finances in the defense sector.

Separately, Rutte noted that during Donald Trump's presidency, NATO countries exceeded the 2% of GDP spending level. However, he emphasized that the Alliance needs to continue to work on increasing funding to ensure an adequate level of security.

Recall

NATO Secretary General said that the creation of a separate European defense alliance would require 8-10% of GDP and 15-20 years.

Rutte criticizes the idea of creating a “European NATO”