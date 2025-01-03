In Mariupol, 6 occupiers were fatally poisoned with alcohol, the Mariupol City Council reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Mariupol Resistance reported that six Russian soldiers were killed by poisonous alcohol. It happened during the New Year holidays," the Mariupol City Council said.

According to the city council, "The resistance seized the invaders' phones, which contained videos of interrogations of Ukrainian prisoners of war." "The defenders are being forced to glorify Buryats and Putin on them," the statement said.

Recall

Mariupol Resistance carried out sabotage at two railway facilities in the Moscow region. An electric train EP2D-0014 in Dmitrov and a diesel locomotive in Lobnya were set on fire.