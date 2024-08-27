Many domestic drone manufacturers have 98% Ukrainian localization - Shmyhal

For many domestic drone manufacturers, Ukrainian localization reaches 98%. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, UNN correspondent reports.

We have indeed increased our production capacity many times, sometimes dozens, sometimes hundreds of times. We all see how many drones Ukraine produces today. In many drone manufacturing companies, localization is 98%... From boards to spare parts, everything is made in Ukraine - Shmyhal said.

He noted that today Ukraine already produces and supplies more than 1 million drones and continues to increase its production.

“Today, we really have Ukrainian weapons of victory in all areas, from Ukrainian artillery to exclusively Ukrainian drones... We continue this work, the parliament and the government are working...” Shmyhal noted.

On August 24, the first combat use of a new Ukrainian weapon, the Palianytsia drone missile , took place. This is a completely new class of weapon that has been successfully tested.