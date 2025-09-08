Manufactured improvised explosive devices and prepared terrorist attacks in Odesa: FSB agent detained

$41.220.13
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 5444 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 14032 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 19819 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 34521 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 58460 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 73172 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79212 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 120883 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 102543 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Missile programs and drone production: Umerov announced a technological Staff meeting to strengthen defenseSeptember 8, 12:00 AM • 13893 views
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appearedSeptember 8, 01:49 AM • 15854 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 17660 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 16388 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 16922 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 17230 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 16598 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 17868 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 120883 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 102543 views
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Kyiv Oblast
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 17230 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 24326 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 29361 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 61341 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 118280 views
Fake news
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
SWIFT

Manufactured improvised explosive devices and prepared terrorist attacks in Odesa: FSB agent detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

The SBU counterintelligence prevented terrorist attacks in Odesa by detaining an FSB agent. The 60-year-old Odesa resident manufactured improvised explosive devices and hid them in caches.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented a new series of terrorist attacks in Odesa. As a result of the special operation, a Russian agent who was manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for explosions in the port city was detained. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, he placed the ready-made explosives in caches on the seashore and sent their coordinates to the FSB.

Then the occupiers sent the corresponding geolocations to the direct perpetrators of the terrorist attacks, who picked up the IEDs from the caches.

One of these terrorists was detained by Ukrainian special services in July of this year, when she tried to blow up the regional TCC in Odesa.

According to the case materials, the agent currently detained, who was engaged in the manufacture of explosives, turned out to be a 60-year-old Odesa resident who was previously a sailor on a merchant ship, and after retiring began working for the FSB.

- the report says.

It was established that the recruitment of the suspect took place when he was at his sister's in Russia at the beginning of the full-scale war. On the instructions of the FSB, the man later returned to Odesa through third countries.

Upon arrival in Ukraine, the agent first performed "test" tasks for the curator - he "reported" to him about the consequences of enemy "arrivals" in the city.

Then the Russian special services officer instructed his accomplice on the manufacture of IEDs and "priority" places for laying explosives in caches.

According to the investigation, the suspect "reinforced" the explosive devices with metal nuts and bolts, and also equipped them with mobile phones for remote detonation.

The Security Service documented the agent's crimes and detained him at his place of residence. A smartphone from which he contacted the FSB was seized from him.

SBU investigators informed the agent of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Suspect in Parubiy's murder turned out to be a supporter of the USSR: what investigators found during searches 08.09.25, 01:22 • 3234 views

Olga Rozgon

Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa