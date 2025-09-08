Manufactured improvised explosive devices and prepared terrorist attacks in Odesa: FSB agent detained

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented a new series of terrorist attacks in Odesa. As a result of the special operation, a Russian agent who was manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for explosions in the port city was detained. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, he placed the ready-made explosives in caches on the seashore and sent their coordinates to the FSB.

Then the occupiers sent the corresponding geolocations to the direct perpetrators of the terrorist attacks, who picked up the IEDs from the caches.

One of these terrorists was detained by Ukrainian special services in July of this year, when she tried to blow up the regional TCC in Odesa.

According to the case materials, the agent currently detained, who was engaged in the manufacture of explosives, turned out to be a 60-year-old Odesa resident who was previously a sailor on a merchant ship, and after retiring began working for the FSB. - the report says.

It was established that the recruitment of the suspect took place when he was at his sister's in Russia at the beginning of the full-scale war. On the instructions of the FSB, the man later returned to Odesa through third countries.

Upon arrival in Ukraine, the agent first performed "test" tasks for the curator - he "reported" to him about the consequences of enemy "arrivals" in the city.

Then the Russian special services officer instructed his accomplice on the manufacture of IEDs and "priority" places for laying explosives in caches.

According to the investigation, the suspect "reinforced" the explosive devices with metal nuts and bolts, and also equipped them with mobile phones for remote detonation.

The Security Service documented the agent's crimes and detained him at his place of residence. A smartphone from which he contacted the FSB was seized from him.

SBU investigators informed the agent of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

