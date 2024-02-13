"Mangush still hears the sounds of detonation": Andriushchenko reports powerful explosion

A powerful explosion was heard in the Mariupol area of Donetsk region today, there was an arrival - Mangush part of Mariupol district on the location of the occupiers, said on Tuesday the adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriushchenko, writes UNN.

Details

"A powerful explosion," Andriushchenko first reported.

"We have an arrival. Mangush part of Mariupol district at the location of the occupiers. Ambulances are already rushing down Kuprin Street in Mariupol," the mayor's adviser later added on Telegram.

He later added: "Mangush still hears the sounds of detonation. The process of demining with the BC composition continues...".

russians open a center for training drone operators in occupied Mariupol - National Resistance Center