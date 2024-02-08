russians open a center for training drone operators in occupied Mariupol - National Resistance Center

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 98275 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125094 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127512 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169165 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167900 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272861 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177500 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166954 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242031 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104589 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 95283 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 70106 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 66586 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 78775 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272861 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242031 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227310 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252760 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238731 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 125094 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102597 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102847 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119209 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119691 views
russians open a center for training drone operators in occupied Mariupol - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22260 views

The russian occupation forces have opened training centers for drone operators in the occupied cities of Ukraine, such as Sevastopol and Mariupol, to recruit local residents to serve in the russian armed forces.

The occupation forces of the russian Federation are opening training centers for drone operators in the temporarily occupied cities of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

After Sevastopol, a training center was opened in Mariupol, where those willing to work for "easy money" from all the occupied regions of Donbas are brought. Upon completion of the courses, operators are offered a contract with the russian armed forces

- Sprotyv summarized.

The CNS emphasizes that in doing so, the russians are violating international law, which prohibits the recruitment of the population of the occupied territories for war against the homeland.  

At the same time, the National Resistance Center reminded that all instructors and course participants automatically become legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Defense Forces

Recall

The occupiers organized the production of drones and the repair of armored vehicles at the Berdiansk plant. At the same time, the guerrillas note that the production of drones is small and unlikely to cover the needs of even one linear unit.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
berdianskBerdiansk
mariupolMariupol

