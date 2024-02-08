russians open a center for training drone operators in occupied Mariupol - National Resistance Center

The occupation forces of the russian Federation are opening training centers for drone operators in the temporarily occupied cities of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

After Sevastopol, a training center was opened in Mariupol, where those willing to work for "easy money" from all the occupied regions of Donbas are brought. Upon completion of the courses, operators are offered a contract with the russian armed forces - Sprotyv summarized.

The CNS emphasizes that in doing so, the russians are violating international law, which prohibits the recruitment of the population of the occupied territories for war against the homeland.

At the same time, the National Resistance Center reminded that all instructors and course participants automatically become legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Defense Forces

Recall

The occupiers organized the production of drones and the repair of armored vehicles at the Berdiansk plant. At the same time, the guerrillas note that the production of drones is small and unlikely to cover the needs of even one linear unit.