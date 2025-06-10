Mandatory Evacuation Announced from 7 Settlements in Kharkiv Region - RMA

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list
02:41 PM • 7622 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 18859 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23216 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 25947 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 29087 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 78549 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 166934 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121340 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 113207 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 220637 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
38%
754mm
Popular news

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 50784 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 55558 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 46375 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 73494 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 25555 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 220637 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 201223 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 214915 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 200459 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 243643 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 14451 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

12:39 PM • 8016 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 26092 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 46872 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 51250 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

Mandatory Evacuation Announced from 7 Settlements in Kharkiv Region - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Due to intensified shelling of the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, mandatory evacuation has been announced from the villages of the Shevchenkiv community. In two months of shelling, two people have died there, and five have been injured.

Mandatory Evacuation Announced from 7 Settlements in Kharkiv Region - RMA

Due to the intensified enemy shelling of the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, a decision was made on the mandatory evacuation of the population from 7 settlements of the Shevchenkiv community. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

Today, a regular meeting of the Defense Council of Kharkiv region took place. Together with the military, emergency workers, representatives of law enforcement agencies and heads of districts, we discussed topical security issues and measures to strengthen the defense capabilities of the region, taking into account the security situation. Due to the increased enemy shelling of the Kupiansk district, a decision was made on the mandatory evacuation of the population from 7 settlements of the Shevchenkiv community. These are the villages: Baranivka, Berezivka, Novomykolaivka, Spodobivka, Starovirivka, Duvanka and Fedorivka.

 - Syniehubov said.

He noted that in the previous 2 months, two people were killed and five injured, including a 16-year-old boy, as a result of shelling of the community with KABs, MLRS and UAVs. 87 private and 27 apartment buildings were damaged.

All structural units of the SES, the National Police, and emergency assistance are working in an enhanced mode - they respond to threats around the clock, eliminate the consequences of attacks and help the victims. In total, we plan to take 181 children to safe places. All evacuees will receive temporary housing, support in obtaining IDP status, access to social benefits and humanitarian assistance.

- added the head of the RMA.

Reminder

In Kharkiv, the body of a person was found under the rubble of an enterprise damaged by a Russian strike on June 7, and 5 more people may be there.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
National Police of Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9