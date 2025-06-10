Mandatory Evacuation Announced from 7 Settlements in Kharkiv Region - RMA

Due to the intensified enemy shelling of the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, a decision was made on the mandatory evacuation of the population from 7 settlements of the Shevchenkiv community. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Today, a regular meeting of the Defense Council of Kharkiv region took place. Together with the military, emergency workers, representatives of law enforcement agencies and heads of districts, we discussed topical security issues and measures to strengthen the defense capabilities of the region, taking into account the security situation. Due to the increased enemy shelling of the Kupiansk district, a decision was made on the mandatory evacuation of the population from 7 settlements of the Shevchenkiv community. These are the villages: Baranivka, Berezivka, Novomykolaivka, Spodobivka, Starovirivka, Duvanka and Fedorivka. - Syniehubov said.

He noted that in the previous 2 months, two people were killed and five injured, including a 16-year-old boy, as a result of shelling of the community with KABs, MLRS and UAVs. 87 private and 27 apartment buildings were damaged.

All structural units of the SES, the National Police, and emergency assistance are working in an enhanced mode - they respond to threats around the clock, eliminate the consequences of attacks and help the victims. In total, we plan to take 181 children to safe places. All evacuees will receive temporary housing, support in obtaining IDP status, access to social benefits and humanitarian assistance. - added the head of the RMA.

