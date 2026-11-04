Manchester United's incredible comeback, PSG's six goals, and Barcelona's confident victory in the Champions League: match results on November 3

On Tuesday, November 3, matches of the fourth round of the main stage of the Champions League took place. The highlights of the matchday were Manchester United's comeback victory over Roma by a score of 3:2 and French side PSG's 6:0 thrashing of Villarreal, UNN reports.

Details

Manchester United produced one of the most spectacular comebacks of the round. The English club was trailing Roma 0:2, but managed to score three goals and snatch victory. At the same time, the Red Devils finished the match with ten men after one of their players was sent off.

The match between PSG and Villarreal was no less high-scoring. The Parisian club was already leading 4:0 by the 16th minute and extended its advantage to six goals by the final whistle.

Results of the fourth-round Champions League matches

- Galatasaray – Stuttgart – 2:0

- Shakhtar – Sporting – 0:1

- Feyenoord – Inter – 0:3

- Bodø/Glimt – Lille – 0:0

- Atlético – Bayern – 0:2

- Villarreal – PSG – 0:6

- Barcelona – Aston Villa – 3:0

- Manchester United – Roma – 3:2

- LASK – Slovan Bratislava – 4:0

Among the other results, victories by Barcelona over Aston Villa (3:0), Inter over Feyenoord (3:0), and Bayern over Atlético Madrid (2:0) are worth noting.

Ukraine's Shakhtar suffered a narrow 0:1 defeat to Lisbon side Sporting.

“Shakhtar” lost to “Sporting” in the Champions League