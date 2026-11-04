$45.530.1851.050.37
ukenru
10:01 PM • 458 views
Manchester United's incredible comeback, PSG's six goals, and Barcelona's confident victory in the Champions League: match results on November 3
09:43 PM • 2042 views
Near Samara, one of the largest oil storage facilities of the Russian Federation in Europe has been burning for a second day following an attack by Ukrainian drones
08:45 PM • 7040 views
In Zhytomyr, large-scale power outages occurred after Russian attacks, leaving a number of buildings without water and heat.
08:31 PM • 7744 views
The NBU explained the weakening of the hryvnia in early November — what is happening in the foreign exchange market
08:17 PM • 5572 views
Almost one billion euros — how much Ukraine needs to support the energy sector and repair the Chornobyl NPP confinement
07:59 PM • 7630 views
The Governor of New Jersey Warns Ports Against Accepting Russian Diesel Fuel
06:43 PM • 12566 views
Russia directed three drones at a substation critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant — Shmyhal
06:28 PM • 13331 views
Police identify 16 active participants in clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
05:47 PM • 14681 views
Already six countries have refused to play Russia at the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship; Ukraine has reacted
05:35 PM • 20113 views
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operating
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Budanov: person in a medic's uniform found near the house in Borshchahivka was questioned and detainedNovember 3, 12:23 PM • 18207 views
Latvia convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia's brutal attacks on UkrainiansNovember 3, 01:16 PM • 14115 views
Temporary disruptions to the water supply may occur in Kyiv—the reason has become knownNovember 3, 01:59 PM • 13043 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 26165 views
In Brussels, Ukraine, the United States, Europe and NATO will discuss security guarantees on November 4 - ZelenskyyNovember 3, 03:05 PM • 12364 views
Publications
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operating05:35 PM • 20106 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 26215 views
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
Exclusive
November 3, 11:27 AM • 43040 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 63980 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 72129 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Friedrich Merz
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump called Greenland "the greatest gift" to the United States from Europe10:05 PM • 20 views
The Goncourt Prize has been awarded to a novel about the murder of a Parisian art model in 194906:21 PM • 6310 views
Disney is preparing its largest cuts this year — it wants to invest in contentNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 31153 views
Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movieNovember 3, 05:36 AM • 54605 views
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendshipNovember 3, 04:05 AM • 48557 views
Actual
Heating
The Guardian
Fox News
2S22 "Bohdana"
Film

Manchester United's incredible comeback, PSG's six goals, and Barcelona's confident victory in the Champions League: match results on November 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Manchester United beat Roma 3–2 after trailing 0–2, while PSG thrashed Villarreal 6–0. Shakhtar lost to Sporting 0–1.

Manchester United's incredible comeback, PSG's six goals, and Barcelona's confident victory in the Champions League: match results on November 3

On Tuesday, November 3, matches of the fourth round of the main stage of the Champions League took place. The highlights of the matchday were Manchester United's comeback victory over Roma by a score of 3:2 and French side PSG's 6:0 thrashing of Villarreal, UNN reports.

Details

Manchester United produced one of the most spectacular comebacks of the round. The English club was trailing Roma 0:2, but managed to score three goals and snatch victory. At the same time, the Red Devils finished the match with ten men after one of their players was sent off.

The match between PSG and Villarreal was no less high-scoring. The Parisian club was already leading 4:0 by the 16th minute and extended its advantage to six goals by the final whistle.

Results of the fourth-round Champions League matches

- Galatasaray – Stuttgart – 2:0

- Shakhtar – Sporting – 0:1

- Feyenoord – Inter – 0:3

- Bodø/Glimt – Lille – 0:0

- Atlético – Bayern – 0:2

- Villarreal – PSG – 0:6

- Barcelona – Aston Villa – 3:0

- Manchester United – Roma – 3:2

- LASK – Slovan Bratislava – 4:0

Among the other results, victories by Barcelona over Aston Villa (3:0), Inter over Feyenoord (3:0), and Bayern over Atlético Madrid (2:0) are worth noting.

Ukraine's Shakhtar suffered a narrow 0:1 defeat to Lisbon side Sporting.

“Shakhtar” lost to “Sporting” in the Champions League03.11.26, 22:02 • 1222 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Shakhtar (Donetsk)