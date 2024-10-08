Man who humiliated fallen soldiers on Khreshchatyk detained in Kyiv - police

Police detained a 45-year-old Kharkiv resident for humiliating fallen soldiers on Khreshchatyk Street in central Kyiv, he faces up to 5 years in prison, the Kyiv police department said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"Kyiv police detained a man who was humiliating fallen soldiers on Khreshchatyk," the Kyiv police reported on Telegram.

According to the police, while monitoring social media, police officers found a video in which a man, using profanity, spoke negatively about Ukrainian society and humiliated the military, in particular the defenders who died defending the Ukrainian people from the Russian aggressor.

"As a result of the operational measures taken, police officers, together with the SBU, identified the attacker and detained him near his place of residence. He was a 45-year-old native of Kharkiv, who has recently been living in the capital," the police said.

A criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - justification or recognition of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Urgent investigative actions are underway.

According to the sanction of the article, such actions are punishable by imprisonment for up to five years.

