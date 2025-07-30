Man wanted for double murder shot himself during negotiations - police

A man wanted for the double murder of pensioners in Cherkasy region shot himself during negotiations with law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia region, where he was hiding, the National Police Department in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, on July 30, in the morning, the perpetrator himself called 102 and reported that he was near a store in one of the settlements of Khmilnyk district, Vinnytsia region, and was waiting for a police crew, noting that he had grenades and automatic weapons with him.

During a complex police operation involving the KORD special unit and negotiations, the 63-year-old man refused to lay down his weapon and committed suicide - the police reported.

Why he was wanted

As the police reported, on July 26, the suspect, together with an accomplice, broke into the home of pensioners in Cherkasy region, whom they tortured to death, presumably for money. The man was left to die in the house, and the woman, who saw the perpetrator's face, was taken to a field in Kirovohrad region, where she was strangled along the way. She died from head injuries and strangulation.

Criminal investigation operatives first detained one of the attackers - he was released after serving a sentence for murder and robbery and committed a new attack. Currently, the perpetrator is already in a pre-trial detention center. The other - until today - was hiding in Vinnytsia region, where he is from. Like his accomplice, he also previously served a sentence for a number of crimes.

After the suicide, police found automatic weapons, loaded magazines, and grenades near the body.

Investigative actions are currently underway as part of the pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional Murder) and Part 4 of Article 187 (Robbery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

