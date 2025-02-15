Man urinates on police car for social media hype - police

In Kyiv region, a man was suspected for urinating on a police car while his friend was filming him. The man faces up to 5 years in prison for hooliganism. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the region on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"While monitoring social media, the police found a video of an unknown man relieving himself on the bumper of a police car. At the time, his friend was filming the incident on his phone," the police said.

It was established that on February 14, a patrol police response team arrived at a call about a theft and, having parked the car, went to investigate the incident.

"Having noticed the absence of law enforcement officers, one of the young men decided to commit hooliganism," the police said.

Police officers identified the men. They were identified as 20- and 22-year-old local residents. One of them was detained in accordance with the procedural procedure.

The police opened a criminal investigation into the hooliganism (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). "An act for the sake of hype can result in five years in prison for the detainee," the police said.

