Man urinates on police car for social media hype - police

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 9096 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52046 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75968 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106511 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77160 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117897 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101151 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113071 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116715 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153668 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90018 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57583 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25621 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47083 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106515 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117901 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153669 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144288 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176613 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47083 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87009 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134391 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136296 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164529 views
Man urinates on police car for social media hype - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 94459 views

A 20-year-old man was detained in Kyiv region for urinating on a police car while filming a video. He faces up to 5 years in prison for hooliganism.

In Kyiv region, a man was suspected for urinating on a police car while his friend was filming him. The man faces up to 5 years in prison for hooliganism. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the region on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"While monitoring social media, the police found a video of an unknown man relieving himself on the bumper of a police car. At the time, his friend was filming the incident on his phone," the police said.

It was established that on February 14, a patrol police response team arrived at a call about a theft and, having parked the car, went to investigate the incident.

"Having noticed the absence of law enforcement officers, one of the young men decided to commit hooliganism," the police said.

Police officers identified the men. They were identified as 20- and 22-year-old local residents. One of them was detained in accordance with the procedural procedure.

The police opened a criminal investigation into the hooliganism (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). "An act for the sake of hype can result in five years in prison for the detainee," the police said.

Attacked in balaclavas and beaten with a chain: police in Kyiv served four teenagers with suspicion notices07.02.25, 21:41 • 49115 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising