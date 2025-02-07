Attacked in balaclavas and beaten with a chain: police in Kyiv served four teenagers with suspicion notices

Kyiv law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to 4 teenagers who had beaten a boy the day before, hiding their faces under masks, and then boasted that they had seized his phone. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

As law enforcement officers found out, the victim of the attack was a 19-year-old boy who met a 15-year-old girl on the Internet and offered to meet her, not knowing her real age. When the boy arrived at the meeting place, he was suddenly attacked by a group of teenagers wearing balaclavas, beaten and hit on the head with a metal chain. In addition, one of them took possession of the victim's cell phone.

"During the night, the police identified the attackers - four minors aged 14-15 who directly inflicted the injuries, as well as two 15-year-old girls who filmed the crime on a cell phone, one of whom was offered a meeting by the victim. The attackers were served a notice of suspicion of committing hooliganism with an object prepared in advance to inflict bodily harm, and one of them was served a notice of robbery," the police said.

During the investigation, the police seized the victim's phone, balaclavas and the clothes the attackers were wearing.

Recall

Yesterday, on February 6, in the capital, a group of teenagers, hiding their faces under masks, beat a young manand then boasted that they had taken possession of his phone. Kyiv police were conducting an investigation.

