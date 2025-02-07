Attacked in balaclavas and beaten with a chain: police in Kyiv served four teenagers with suspicion notices

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 49223 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 97583 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103215 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119032 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100956 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126475 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102943 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113245 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116866 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160084 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104232 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100243 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 73012 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108072 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102363 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119032 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126475 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160084 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150350 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182515 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102363 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108072 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137262 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139052 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166944 views
Attacked in balaclavas and beaten with a chain: police in Kyiv served four teenagers with suspicion notices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49117 views

Four teenagers aged 14-15 attacked a 19-year-old man who had come to meet a girl after meeting her online. The attackers beat the victim with a metal chain and stole his phone, while the two girls filmed it.

Kyiv law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to 4 teenagers who had beaten a boy the day before, hiding their faces under masks, and then boasted that they had seized his phone. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

As law enforcement officers found out, the victim of the attack was a 19-year-old boy who met a 15-year-old girl on the Internet and offered to meet her, not knowing her real age. When the boy arrived at the meeting place, he was suddenly attacked by a group of teenagers wearing balaclavas, beaten and hit on the head with a metal chain. In addition, one of them took possession of the victim's cell phone.

"During the night, the police identified the attackers - four minors aged 14-15 who directly inflicted the injuries, as well as two 15-year-old girls who filmed the crime on a cell phone, one of whom was offered a meeting by the victim. The attackers were served a notice of suspicion of committing hooliganism with an object prepared in advance to inflict bodily harm, and one of them was served a notice of robbery," the police said.

During the investigation, the police seized the victim's phone, balaclavas and the clothes the attackers were wearing.

Recall

Yesterday, on February 6, in the capital, a group of teenagers, hiding their faces under masks, beat a young manand then boasted that they had taken possession of his phone. Kyiv police were conducting an investigation.

In Kyiv, police are establishing the circumstances of another beating of a minor boy by a group of young men in balaclavas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

