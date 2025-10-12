Man suffered burns to eyes and skin: anti-Semitic attack near synagogue in Kyiv, police investigating circumstances

In Kyiv, the police are investigating an incident that occurred on October 11 near a synagogue in the Obolonskyi district. A group of unknown young men shouted anti-Semitic slogans and used tear gas against one of the members of the religious community. The man suffered severe burns to his eyes and skin, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv police and the post of the Kyiv Jewish community in Obolon.

Details

At approximately 3 p.m., men who were in the synagogue saw young men approaching our building and demonstratively performing the Nazi salute. One of the members of our community went out to them. Seeing the man in a kippah and with tzitzit, the guys sprayed him with tear gas from two canisters and fled. The man suffered severe burns to his eyes and skin - reads the post of the Jewish community.

They emphasized that it was a targeted, cruel and prepared anti-Semitic act, as the night before "a group of young men near our synagogue performed the Nazi salute and shouted anti-Semitic slogans after seeing the rabbi." The police reported that they are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Currently, an investigation is underway into the specified fact, police are establishing all the circumstances of the event, as well as its participants. The issue of legal qualification is being resolved - the law enforcement officers assured.

