October 11, 04:00 PM
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Man suffered burns to eyes and skin: anti-Semitic attack near synagogue in Kyiv, police investigating circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

In Kyiv on October 11, a group of young men shouted anti-Semitic slogans and used tear gas against a member of the religious community. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, as a result of which the man suffered severe burns to his eyes and skin.

Man suffered burns to eyes and skin: anti-Semitic attack near synagogue in Kyiv, police investigating circumstances

In Kyiv, the police are investigating an incident that occurred on October 11 near a synagogue in the Obolonskyi district. A group of unknown young men shouted anti-Semitic slogans and used tear gas against one of the members of the religious community. The man suffered severe burns to his eyes and skin, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv police and the post of the Kyiv Jewish community in Obolon.

Details

At approximately 3 p.m., men who were in the synagogue saw young men approaching our building and demonstratively performing the Nazi salute. One of the members of our community went out to them. Seeing the man in a kippah and with tzitzit, the guys sprayed him with tear gas from two canisters and fled. The man suffered severe burns to his eyes and skin

 - reads the post of the Jewish community.

They emphasized that it was a targeted, cruel and prepared anti-Semitic act, as the night before "a group of young men near our synagogue performed the Nazi salute and shouted anti-Semitic slogans after seeing the rabbi." The police reported that they are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Currently, an investigation is underway into the specified fact, police are establishing all the circumstances of the event, as well as its participants. The issue of legal qualification is being resolved

- the law enforcement officers assured.

Six people arrested in UK in connection with Manchester synagogue terror plot04.10.25, 19:30 • 8867 views

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv