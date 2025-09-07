Man injured in FPV drone attack in Polohy district - OMA

$41.350.00
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 18737 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 32920 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 51668 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 66700 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 98235 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 81760 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52517 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56577 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 77992 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blocked
"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed the invaders' strike on infrastructure in Poltava region, but added that restoration has already begun.
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi Rih
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 98234 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 77992 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

Man injured in FPV drone attack in Polohy district - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

A 48-year-old man was injured in an enemy FPV drone attack in the Polohy district. The strike hit the roadway, and medics are providing assistance.

Man injured in FPV drone attack in Polohy district - OMA

In Polohy district, a 48-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

Russians directed an FPV drone at one of the villages in Polohy district. The strike hit the roadway. The man was wounded.

- Fedorov noted.

According to him, Russian troops directed an FPV drone at one of the villages in the district. Currently, medics are providing the man with the necessary assistance.

On the night of September 7, Zaporizhzhia suffered a massive attack, as a result of which 16 multi-story buildings, 12 private houses, a kindergarten, and enterprises were damaged.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: three people remain in hospitals07.09.25, 16:22 • 3080 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia