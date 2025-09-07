Man injured in FPV drone attack in Polohy district - OMA

In Polohy district, a 48-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

Russians directed an FPV drone at one of the villages in Polohy district. The strike hit the roadway. The man was wounded. - Fedorov noted.

According to him, Russian troops directed an FPV drone at one of the villages in the district. Currently, medics are providing the man with the necessary assistance.

On the night of September 7, Zaporizhzhia suffered a massive attack, as a result of which 16 multi-story buildings, 12 private houses, a kindergarten, and enterprises were damaged.

