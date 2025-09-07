$41.350.00
September 7, 06:34 AM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: three people remain in hospitals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on September 7, three people remain in hospitals. Their condition is assessed as moderate, the pregnant woman is safe.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: three people remain in hospitals

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on September 7, three people remain in hospitals - a man and two women. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Details

Doctors assess the condition of the injured as moderately severe.

One of the women is pregnant, her health is not in danger. All victims receive the necessary medical care

- wrote the official.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of the Russian strike on September 7, 16 multi-story buildings, 12 private houses, a kindergarten, and enterprises were damaged.

UNN also reported that the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during the massive attack on September 7.  

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
