Man gets 15 years for beating infant to death: prosecution demands life sentence

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal beating of his cohabitant's eight-month-old son; the prosecutor's office insists on life imprisonment for the murder of an infant and is preparing an appeal, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the Blahovishchenske district court, a man who fatally beat an eight-month-old boy, his cohabitant's son, was convicted. He received 15 years of imprisonment," the report says.

The prosecutor's office indicated: the investigation and examinations confirmed that the child suffered multiple blows, and death was not an accident. The infant died from a severe traumatic brain injury.

"The state prosecutor – the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office, Yan Streliuk – insisted on life imprisonment and considers the assigned term unfair. The prosecutor's office is already preparing an appeal," the prosecutor's office reported.

"A child's life is an absolute value that the state must protect above all else. If we are unable to protect an infant from deadly cruelty, we lose a part of our future. In such cases, there can be no compromises – only just punishment," said Yan Streliuk.

"When a child's killer knows that they will never be released, it is not only punishment but also a warning. Society must be confident: a child's life is sacred, and the state will not allow it to be devalued," emphasized the head of the regional prosecutor's office.

Addition

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko called on parliamentarians to support changes to legislation to strengthen child protection – mandatory life imprisonment for intentional murder and rape of minors. The Prosecutor General reported that this year 652 children became victims of crimes against life and health, some of them intentionally killed, 120 children raped, and courts issued only 12 life sentences.