Exclusive
08:56 AM
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 17328 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 23321 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 59103 views
Man gets 15 years for beating infant to death: prosecution demands life sentence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1546 views

In the Blahovishchenske District Court, a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal beating of his partner's eight-month-old son. The prosecution, insisting on a life sentence, is preparing an appeal, considering the imposed term unfair.

Man gets 15 years for beating infant to death: prosecution demands life sentence

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal beating of his cohabitant's eight-month-old son; the prosecutor's office insists on life imprisonment for the murder of an infant and is preparing an appeal, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the Blahovishchenske district court, a man who fatally beat an eight-month-old boy, his cohabitant's son, was convicted. He received 15 years of imprisonment," the report says.

The prosecutor's office indicated: the investigation and examinations confirmed that the child suffered multiple blows, and death was not an accident. The infant died from a severe traumatic brain injury.

"The state prosecutor – the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office, Yan Streliuk – insisted on life imprisonment and considers the assigned term unfair. The prosecutor's office is already preparing an appeal," the prosecutor's office reported.

"A child's life is an absolute value that the state must protect above all else. If we are unable to protect an infant from deadly cruelty, we lose a part of our future. In such cases, there can be no compromises – only just punishment," said Yan Streliuk.

"When a child's killer knows that they will never be released, it is not only punishment but also a warning. Society must be confident: a child's life is sacred, and the state will not allow it to be devalued," emphasized the head of the regional prosecutor's office.

Addition

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko called on parliamentarians to support changes to legislation to strengthen child protection – mandatory life imprisonment for intentional murder and rape of minors. The Prosecutor General reported that this year 652 children became victims of crimes against life and health, some of them intentionally killed, 120 children raped, and courts issued only 12 life sentences.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment