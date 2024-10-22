Man commits suicide in one of Poltava region's district shopping centers: what is known
The body of a man with no signs of violence was found in the TCC in Poltava region. He had refused to undergo a military qualification examination and had previously been convicted of draft evasion.
In the Poltava region, the body of a man without signs of violence was found at a gathering point for people liable for military service. This was reported by the regional TCC and the JV on October 22, UNN reports.
On October 21, the body of a man with obvious signs that he had committed suicide was found in one of the technical rooms of the preliminary gathering point for conscripts. There were no signs of violence. Law enforcement officers were immediately called to the scene and began investigating
Reportedly, the conscript was brought to the preliminary assembly point by the police because he was wanted.
The TCC stated that the man refused to undergo the VLC. An act of refusal was drawn up.
A report was prepared to the police on this fact about the commission of a criminal offense under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. (Evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period, for military service by conscription of persons from among reservists during a special period)
It is noted that last year the man was already sentenced under this article to three years in prison with a one-year probation period, which ended in September this year.
“No physical or psychological pressure was exerted on the conscript - he was waiting at the assembly point for all the documents to be completed. Law enforcement agencies have opened a criminal case over the incident. An internal investigation is being conducted to find out all the reasons and circumstances,” the regional CMC added.
