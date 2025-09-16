Man arrested in Britain for flying drone over Windsor Park ahead of Trump's visit

British police have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of flying a drone over Windsor Great Park ahead of US President Donald Trump's second state visit. Due to the arrival of the American leader, security measures in the area have been strengthened: airspace has been restricted, additional police forces have been deployed, and preparations are being made for planned protests. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

A spokesman said that "the suspect from Brentford, west London, was arrested in Windsor Great Park for allegedly operating a drone that violated a restricted area."

Police said: "This is a reminder that airspace restrictions are currently in place due to the state visit of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and any violations will be dealt with robustly."

Trump's visit

President Trump and his wife Melania are due to arrive in London late on September 16, and will then spend the next two days at Windsor Castle, where they will be hosted by the King, and at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's country residence, Chequers.

A series of protests were planned in Britain among the public, despite the visit taking place out of the public eye. The "Stop Trump" coalition also said that people would line the streets of Windsor this week.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this afternoon that this is considered the first arrest in connection with the visit.

Security measures

Against this background, the staff of Thames Valley Police has been strengthened by a significant temporary influx of personnel from various law enforcement agencies across the country: two-thirds of the personnel involved will be Thames Valley Police officers. Security measures also include crowd barriers, specialized officers, and temporary restrictions on aircraft and drones.

Assistant Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, Christian Bunt, said that police presence in both Windsor and Chequers would be noticeably increased this week.

He said that President Trump's visit already meant that the "threat level" was "very high," but the attack on Trump supporter Charlie Kirk on a university campus in Utah did not mean that security measures needed to be strengthened.

"We respect the public's right to peaceful protest and are committed to facilitating lawful demonstrations. Our priority is to ensure public safety while minimizing inconvenience to the wider community." - said a spokesman for Thames Valley Police.

One of the largest protests is expected to take place tomorrow in central London, approximately 25 miles from Windsor Castle, where the Trumps will visit the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Recall

