Malaysia resumes search for MH370 plane that disappeared 11 years ago

The Malaysian Ministry of Transport has announced the resumption of the search and rescue operation for flight MH370, which has been missing for 11 years in one of the most mysterious aviation incidents in history. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the private company Ocean Infinity will be trying to find the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines flight. The details of the contract with it are still being agreed upon, but rescue vessels have already left for the search areas, the total area of which will be 15 thousand square kilometers.

It is known that the agreement will be signed on a "no result, no payment" basis: the company will receive about $70 million if it manages to find new confirmed fragments of the plane in 18 months, but will be left without a cent if it fails.

Addendum

Flight MH370 departed from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014, for Beijing. There were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board. The plane disappeared from radar and was never seen again. Following the disappearance, Malaysia, China and Australia conducted a joint search for the remains over an area of 120,000 2017 square kilometers in the southern Indian Ocean. However, in January 2018, the three countries called off the joint search without finding anything significant.

Recall

In western Alaska, the wreckage of a small passenger plane, a Bering Air plane that disappeared while en route to the city of Nome, was found. All 10 people on board were killed, and the plane was found on the sea ice 19 kilometers from the coast.